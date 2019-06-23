Krakow to host 2023 European Games

Krakow (along with the surrounding Małopolska region) has been selected by the European Olympic Committees (EOC) to host the 2023 European Games.

The European Games are similar to the Summer Olympics, but only for countries in and around Europe. The Krakow Games will be the third installment, following Baku, Azerbaijan in 2015 and Minsk, Belarus (currently underway).

Other cities previously expressing interest included Manchester, UK and Katowice. EOC representatives said Krakow was chosen in part because it already has a fair amount of sports infrastructure. Nevertheless, city officials say that some modernization will be required, such as the construction of an Olympic swimming pool, renovation of the Wawel athletic stadium, and beefing up local roads to accommodate increased traffic.

Krakow mayor Jacek Majchrowski has previously said that the city may decline to host the European Games without a guarantee of financial assistance from Małopolska or the Polish government, which has still not been procured. However, after the announcement, Majchrowski has said it is “a great opportunity” that the city would support.