Krakow trams and bus changes over the long weekend

Thursday, 20 June is Bożego Ciała (Corpus Christi), an important Catholic feast day honoring the body of Jesus. Most Polish businesses will be closed, and there will be extensive changes in public transportation. Additionally, the city of Krakow is using the opportunity to make a few permanent changes to the tram and bus network.

Read on to find out what you can expect…

Thursday 20 June changes

The summer holiday schedule will be in effect, during which many trams and buses will run with reduced frequency. Additionally, there will be large religious processions marching through the streets of Krakow during the day which will likely cause delays for public transport.

An emergency repair will begin on Rondo Matecznego which will require the suspension of trams 10 and 44 through 28 June. Line 70 may be used by some as a replacement for line 10.

Trams 16, 71, 76, 77 will be suspended, as well as bus lines 132 and 413.

Two new seasonal bus lines will open for the summer, running on holidays and Saturdays to Krakow’s beach destinations: 352 between Aleja Przyjaźni and Kryspinów and 427 from Podgórze SKA to Bagry.

Friday 21 June changes

Schedules will mostly follow everyday timetables, with the exceptions of slight frequency changes in a few lines and the suspension of buses 429 and 511.

Saturday 22 June changes

Schedules will mostly be normal for Saturday, with some additional transport and possible delays in connection with Wianki, the traditional Slavic spring holiday which will bring concerts and other special events around the city (more information soon).

Name changes

A few public transport stops will have their names changed starting on Thursday: