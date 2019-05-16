New Confucius Institute headquarters open in Krakow

The new headquarters of the Confucius Institute, an organization designed to promote Chinese language and culture, have opened in Krakow.

The 17-million-PLN, year-long renovation concludes with four stories at ul. Oleanders 2a including a library, lecture rooms, a meeting space, and offices.

Connected to both Jagiellonian University and the government of the People’s Republic of China, the center will offer Mandarin language courses as well as events, workshops, and lectures on Chinese culture and history.

The Institute is one of 548 such institutions operating in 154 countries, although it is the oldest in Poland (first opened in 2006) and one of only 50 worldwide to earn the distinction of “Model Institute.”