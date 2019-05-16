16th Night of Museums: Experience Krakow’s cultural institutions after dark

The 16th annual Krakow Museum Night takes place this Friday evening, during which 50 of Krakow’s cultural institutions will be open late, many with special exhibitions.

The program will include the Museum of Contemporary Art in Krakow (MOCAK), the National Museum, Wawel Royal Castle, the Botanical Garden, and more. Indeed, there are more participating organizations this year than ever before, to the point where organizers have said that they may have reached a limit.

This year’s theme is Nature. Along with special exhibitions, there will be screenings, lectures, workshops, short films, and events for children.

Most museums will be open from 19.00 to 1.00 starting Friday evening and will cost 1 PLN (or nothing). You can find more information here.