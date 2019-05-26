59th Krakow Film Festival begins
Shortly on the heels of the OFF Camera Film Festival comes the Krakow Film Festival, the city’s other major stop on the cinematic award circuit.
From 26 May through 2 June, you can see a variety of films in different categories from documentaries, outdoor music films, shorts, and more, as well as a host of peripheral events for adults and children alike.
The most prestigious award of the Festival is a lifetime achievement award called the Dragon of Dragons, which this year will be awarded to Canadian animator Caroline Leaf.
Every year also shines a spotlight on a particular European country as part of the “Focus on…” series. This edition’s Focus on Finland will feature some of the most critically-acclaimed recent documentaries, short films, and children’s cinema from that country.
Category awards will be given on 1 June, the penultimate day of the Festival, followed by screenings of winning films the following day.
You can find the full calendar of events and links to buy tickets online.