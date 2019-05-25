PHOTOS: Krakow university students celebrate Juwenalia 2019

Every year, students from the several universities in Krakow throw a week-long city-wide party before their exam session: Juwenalia.

A famous annual event with roots in the 15th century, Juwenalia is now comprised of concerts, games, competitions, and (of course) parties. The most colorful part came Friday morning, when, despite the rain, costumed students marched on the Main Market Square, where the mayor traditionally hands them the ceremonial keys to the city.

