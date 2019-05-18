Krakow Equality March 2019

The annual Krakow Pride March (Marsz Rowności) plans to march through the city today to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and identity as well as to highlight challenges its members face in Poland and around the world.

What started less than a decade ago as a small demonstration threatened by violence has become a huge perennial event in which thousands of participants walk through Krakow comfortably to the beat of an accompanying DJ truck. Organizers Queerowy Maj (Queer May) invite community members and their allies to “feather oneself, flaunt yourself, stun others with the opulence of colours […] soar with us, with a light heart.”

The March toward the city center will begin at 15:00 at the National Museum in Krakow, likely flanked by a large number of police officers separating it from counter-protesters.

Poland has criminalized homosexuality, which makes it somewhat rare among countries. Nevertheless, same-sex couples here still lack rights such as civil partnership and adoption, and it is common for them and other members of Poland’s LGBTQ+ community to face everyday discrimination in their lives. [Read more.]