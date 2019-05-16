Cracovians challenged to ‘Rethink Islam’ with films, discussions, and more

The organizers behind local initiative Rethinking Refugees – Knowledge and Action are broadening their horizons to opening a dialog with Cracovians about Islam, Muslim communities, and their relationships with other faiths and cultures.

It starts with a screening tonight at 18:00 at Kino Pod Baranami of the film Where Do We Go Now?, directed by and starring Oscar-nominated Nadine Labaki. It explores violence between a fractured community of Christians and Muslims and the women from both religions who work together to stop it. Following the film will be a talk with subject experts Karolina Rak, Dr. Hosn Abboud, and Sindhuja Sankaran.

More workshops, discussions, and an evening meal breaking a daily Ramadan fast will follow, information about which can be found here. The events will be in English and Polish with concurrent live streams.