Baby animals at the Krakow zoo

The Krakow Zoo has announced the birth of several baby animals this spring.

They include barbary sheep, an eland, goats, ostriches, and a Siberian tiger. Often zoo animals give birth in the spring – many times the parents are capable of raising them, but sometimes zookeepers also assist.

The zoo boasts over 1,400 animals representing around 270 species, many of which are in danger of extinction (such at the aforementioned tiger).

It is open daily at ul. Kasy Oszczędności Miasta Krakowa 14.