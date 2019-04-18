The Krakow Special Economic Zone may expand an additional 74 hectares to include parts of Niepołomice, Nowe Brzesko, Szczurowa, and Babice, Radio Krakow reports.

The SEZ is managed by the Krakow Technology Park, which applied to the Lesser Poland Voivodeship for the expansion. They want the new area to operate under old rules which would give businesses there a 15-year tax exemption (rather than the current 12).

According to the applicants, the project would create new jobs and around 578 million PLN in investment opportunities. The tax breaks would cost almost 260 million PLN in lost revenue.

The government is expected to make a decision in the middle of this year.