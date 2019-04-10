Carriage driver fined for allowing nearly-naked passengers

A driver of one of Krakow’s horse-drawn carriages has been fined over 2,200 PLN for agreeing to carry nearly-naked tourists.

The Krakow city council has leveled the punishment after a group of English-speaking men rode around the main square in bikini-like outfits as a prank near the end of March. The driver, it was decided, should be held responsible for a “scandal in a public place.”

Police are also investigating the tourists at the center of the event.

[More in Polish on Onet]