What color bin should I put my rubbish in?

No, it isn’t a prank: Officially starting on April 1st, Krakow is expanding its rainbow of rubbish bins.

Under the new system, trash should be separated as follows:

Green for glass (no change)

Yellow for plastic and metal

Blue for paper

Brown for bio waste (such as uneaten food)

Black for other

If your building does not offer different colored bins, it might be possible for now to use colored trash bags to indicate the contents.

Collection fees will remain the same for now.

City officials hope that better segregation of rubbish will enable better waste management and recycling practices in the city.