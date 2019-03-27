Public transport ticket prices to increase

Starting in May 2019, the variety and price of Krakow’s public transport tickets will change. Under the new system:

40-minute and 60-minute tickets will no longer be sold.

20-minute tickets will raise in price from 2.80 PLN to 3.40 PLN.

A new 50-minute ticket will be available for 4.60 PLN.

A new 90-minute ticket will be available for 6 PLN.

Additionally, prices for monthly tickets will increase (varying depending on what ticket scheme is purchased).

City councilors have been haggling over the details how to increase ticket prices for weeks to remedy a 40 million PLN shortfall in the budget for Krakow’s public transportation system.

Read more in Polish on Onet.