“Rethinking Rohingya”: How to learn about Myanmar’s ethnic cleansing in Krakow

Locally-based initiative Rethinking Refugees, which has organized events to inform Cracovians about the plight of migrants in Greek camps, is expanding their focus to raise awareness of the situation of the Rohingya people.

The Rohingya are a Muslim-majority ethnic group from Myanmar described by the United Nations as one of the most persecuted minorities in the world. Over the past two years, most of them have been driven out of their homeland to be forced to settle in other countries in actions by Myanmar’s Buddhist majority which have been described as ethnic cleansing or even genocide. The situation has lately been exacerbated by an announcement by neighboring Bangladesh they they will no longer accept Rohingya refugees.

On Saturday, 2 March at 18:00 in Spółdzielnia “Ogniwo” Krakow, you can find out more about the situation faced by Rohingya people through talks by experts who have worked in these communities, as well as with videos featuring the voices of the Rohingya people themselves.

The event is free and mostly in English, and will also be livestreamed online.