Eataway bakes over a thousand doughnuts for charity

For the fourth year in a row, Marta Bradshaw and other folks behind locally-based food-sharing platform Eataway have spent Tłusty Czwartek (Fat Thursday) as many Polish bakers do: surrounded by delicious jelly-filled doughnuts. The difference is that these pastries were being made not just for face-stuffing but also for a good cause.

This year’s edition of “Doughnate” was to raise funds for a vegetable garden at Centrum Placówek Opiekuńczo-Wychowawczych “Parkowa”, an orphanage in Krakow.

Wednesday evening was spent preparing 1,200 doughnuts which had been pre-ordered by Cracovians who wanted to support the cause (and/or enjoy a traditional treat). This morning, the recipients picked the pastries up at the children’s home or had them delivered if the order was large enough.

Eataway, a sister project of The Krakow Post, is a social platform which connects diners (often travelers) with local chefs who want to share a meal in their home.