Where can I buy my prescription drugs in Poland?

If you have spent much time in Poland, odds are you’ve had to get a prescription filled. However, some pharmacies lack the medicine you need, and some are not even able to order it due to their connection to a specific warehouse.

To avoid schlepping around the city inquiring at multiple chemists’, or trying to call and hoping someone is available to speak, you can easily check online.

KtoMaLek.pl (Who Has the Medicine?), as the name implies, allows you to find out which pharmacy near you has the drugs you need. The process is simple:

Enter or upload your location Search for the medicine you have been prescribed and choose a pharmacy from the results which appear Reserve the medicine to make sure it will be available when you go Go to the pharmacy to collect and (if necessary) pay for your medicine

Of course, KtoMaLek is not flawless, and we recommend calling the pharmacy anyway before you go to double-check that they will have it. Nevertheless, if the website lists them, it is very likely that (at the very least) they can order the medicine and have it ready for you within a couple days.

The link above should direct you to the English version of the website, but of course, there is also a Polish version. You can also use this service as an app on Android or iOS.

Do you have a better way to find prescription drugs in Poland? Can you offer any additional tips for readers? Let us know in the comments below.

Joanna Luczyńska contributed to this article.

KtoMaLek is not affiliated with The Krakow Post.