Central Asia explored through early Soviet documentaries: A Massolit discussion

When most people think of the USSR, they think of Russia – specifically its urban centers: Moscow, Stalingrad, Leningrad. Less discussed are the other republics which made up the Union, especially those in Central Asia.

It is the political identities of the people in these countries which will be explored by British scholar and Jagiellonian University lecturer Stefan Lacny at this weekend’s discussion at Massolit Books and Cafe. Lacny will discuss early soviet documentary filmmaking on the subject of Central Asia, with clips and historical context connected to the central government’s policies toward this region.

The discussion will be in English this Sunday in the back room of Massolit (Felicjanek 4) at 18:00 and hosted by Lynn Suh.