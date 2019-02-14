No plans for Valentine’s 2019 in Krakow? We’ve got you covered

Valentine’s Day: Romantic for some, cheesy and commercial for others, and just another day for others still. (After all, the holiday didn’t even become popular in Poland until after the fall of communism.)

No matter how you feel about it, and no matter who (if anyone) you want to spend time with – if you feel like getting out tonight but don’t know where to go, consider the following…

WHAT: A double-billing of Brooklyn-based sexy comedy rocker Smoota and Luvsoft, the new side-project of local musical talent (and Krakow Post friend) Thymn Chase. Free for women and 10 zł for men.

WHEN: 8 PM – 10 PM

WHERE: Cafe Szafe, Felicjanek 10

WHO SHOULD GO: People who would prefer the groovy, quirky fun of Café Szafe compared to music in a club

WHAT: Krakow’s cat cafe is offering a special discount mystery drink along with their usual schtick of getting to hang out with some feline friends.

WHEN: 10 AM – 8 PM

WHERE: Kocia Kawiarnia Kociarnia, ul. Lubicz 1

WHO SHOULD GO: Those who think “crazy cat person” is a fate better than romance… and don’t have allergies.

WHAT: A club night designed by and for local students

WHEN: 10 PM – 5 AM

WHERE: ToTu Club, Floriańska 18

WHO SHOULD GO: University students looking to meet someone to spend the rest of their lives with… or, ahem, at least the rest of the night. 👻

WHAT: Music and dancing catered to a more mature crowd

WHEN: 9:30 PM – 3:30 AM

WHERE: Jazz Rock Café, Sławkowska 12

WHO SHOULD GO: Old souls who prefer dancing to classic rock instead of pink things or contemporary club music.

WHAT: An annual, international, choreographed dance in support of women’s empowerment and against violence. This year’s theme is “consent.”

WHEN: 6 PM – 9 PM

WHERE: Plac Jana Nowaka-Jeziorańskiego

WHO SHOULD GO: People who prefer “Galentine’s Day” to “Valentine’s Day.”

WHAT: An international tour of some of the past year’s best photos from journalists, selected by jury.

WHEN: 10 AM – 8 PM

WHERE: Nowohuckie Centrum Kultury, al. Jana Pawła II 232

WHO SHOULD GO: People whose idea of a good date is having a stimulating conversation about global events. Don’t worry – if you can’t make it today, it’s on until February 28th.

WHAT: A tournament of the classic street-fighting arcade game.

WHEN: 7 PM – 2 AM

WHERE: Cybermachina Krakow, Stolarska 11

WHO SHOULD GO: People who would rather live in a society with less kissing and more punching.