Two teens arrested for shooting at Krakow trams

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of shooting at Krakow trams with compressed air guns.

The incident occurred Monday evening. Trams 52 and 73 were fired upon between Czyztersów and Rondo Mogilskie while traveling along ul. Mogilska toward Nowa Huta. One passenger on 73 was injured.

After an hour-long search, police arrested two intoxicated 18-year-old men who had a weapon matching that used against the trams. One had no prior criminal record, while the second has a record of violent crime and violent offenses. They are being questioned by authorities.

If found guilty, the suspects may face up to three years’ imprisonment for endangering lives and up to five years for damaging property.

Update (30 January): A third suspect, 21, has been arrested in connection with the crime.