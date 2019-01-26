Second Laboratorium Stereo spotlights Krakow’s young musical underground

The second edition of Laboratorium Stereo, a local concert initiative to highlight young and relatively undiscovered musicians in Krakow, will be tonight (Saturday), 21:00 at Klub RE. Admission is free, with the option to support the even by purchasing local artwork.

Performers will be hometown noise rockers Ogdens’, followed by more chill and electronic beats by Radosław Kurzeja from Łódź. Then, musicians who have never played together before will collectively jam onstage.

Following the main concert will be, as last time, an after-party, now with DJ Cocteau Prince

Its inaugural edition last November was well-attended and also featured young, genre-blending bands who had never or rarely performed live in Krakow.