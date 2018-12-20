Another smoggy day, another day of free public transport in Krakow

For the second day this week, public transportation is free for all riders in Krakow owing to extreme levels of smog.

According to smog monitoring service Airly, levels of PM10 and PM2.5 (types of particulate matter which make up smog) are both around 200% of recommended safe limits. Outdoor athletic activities are discouraged, and if you must go outside, wearing a smog mask is recommended.

