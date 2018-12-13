‘Rhythm for Refugees’ charity concert will raise money for asylum seekers in Greece





The local initiative Rethinking Refugees – Knowledge and Action is planning a charity concert this weekend to raise money for asylum seekers based in the Moria camp in Lesbos, Greece.

Rhythm for Refugees will feature a variety of musical genres (acoustic, folk, ethno, indie rock) from Dominik Plebanek, Arc and Tech Arrows, BalkanArtz, Karol Ochodek, Czikawes, Vaasi Graa, Wassim Ibrahim, Smingus, and Sabir duo. Proceeds will be donated to The Hope Project NGO, which helps distribute necessities to the 9,000 asylum seekers housed in facilities built for 3,000.

The concert is this Saturday 19:30 – 22:30 at Klub Alchemia in Kazimierz (ul. Estery 5). Tickets are 20zł at the door, and you can donate more there or to the bank account 45 1240 4650 1111 0010 4007 9430 with the transfer title “Rhythm for Refugees”