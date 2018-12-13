VIDEO: Krakow’s 2018 nativity scene contest

Krakow’s nativity scene contest is a tradition that stretches back to 1937. Locals craft exquisitely made models filled with symbols connected to the birth of Christ, Polish history, and sometimes even social commentary. This year, UNESCO recognized the art form on its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

2018’s entries in the contest were displayed on 6 December at the foot of the iconic Adam Mickiewicz on Krakow’s Main Square, which you can watch above. Now, you can see them through 24 February 2019 at the Celestat building of the Historical Museum of the City of Krakow (ul. Lubicz 16).

More of Alice Deceuninck’s video documentaries about life in Krakow through French eyes can be found on her YouTube channel.