What are you doing New Year’s Eve? Not setting off fireworks, if you’re many Polish city governments

More Polish cities have pledged to forego the use of fireworks in their official New Year’s celebrations, Polish-language news portal Gazeta Wyborcza reports.

Incoming Warsaw mayor Rafał Trzaskowski announced the new policy for Poland’s capital on social media along with a photo of his son and dog, adding that the latter seemed happy at the news.

Toruń also decided earlier this year not to celebrate with pyrotechnics. Krakow, Poznań, Słupsk, Białystok, and Sosnowiec already have traditions of using alternative displays for New Year’s.

In Krakow, which has gone six years without a city fireworks event on New Year’s, you can instead watch a traditional laser show on the Vistula River near Wawel Royal Castle. (We will update with details on how you can attend sooner to the big day.)

For better or worse, however, private fireworks displays will still be permitted. If you have a pet, check out our guide to how to protect them from fireworks noise.