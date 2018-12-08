Ryanair announces more new summer flights from Krakow
Ireland-based budget airline Ryanair has announced the addition of one plane to the John Paul II Krakow International Airport in Balice, plus six new routes to start in the summer.
The announcement comes soon after Wizzair revealed plans to add 12 new low-cost connections from Krakow.
Starting in mid-2019, travelers will be able to fly from Krakow to these new destinations:
- Bari, Italy
- Berlin Tegel, Germany
- Catania, Sicily
- Copenhagen, Denmark
- Rimini, Italy
- Thessaloniki, Greece
Previously, Ryanair had announced upcoming new flights to:
- Amman, Jordan
- Bordeaux, France
- Hamburg, Germany
- Lviv, Ukraine
- Szczecin, Poland
Along with the additions, there will be increased flights along these existing routes:
- Alicante, Spain
- Brussels Charleroi, Belgium
- Kiev, Ukraine