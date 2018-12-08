Ryanair announces more new summer flights from Krakow

Ireland-based budget airline Ryanair has announced the addition of one plane to the John Paul II Krakow International Airport in Balice, plus six new routes to start in the summer.

The announcement comes soon after Wizzair revealed plans to add 12 new low-cost connections from Krakow.

Starting in mid-2019, travelers will be able to fly from Krakow to these new destinations:

Bari, Italy

Berlin Tegel, Germany

Catania, Sicily

Copenhagen, Denmark

Rimini, Italy

Thessaloniki, Greece

Previously, Ryanair had announced upcoming new flights to:

Amman, Jordan

Bordeaux, France

Hamburg, Germany

Lviv, Ukraine

Szczecin, Poland

Along with the additions, there will be increased flights along these existing routes: