How to watch the 2018 US midterm election results live in Krakow

This Tuesday, 6 November are the US midterm elections – between presidential elections, where most of Congress is being contested.

The stakes are high: all 435 seats in the House of representatives are up for grabs, as well as 35 of 100 Senate seats. Currently both houses are controlled by Donald Trump’s Republican Party. If either of them flip control to the Democratic Party, it is likely to at least result in a legislative deadlock and stymie much of the Republican agenda until the 2020 election, which will include the president.

If you want to see this week’s election results come in live, the Krakow-based US Political Action Group is hosting a watch party at Spółdzielnia “Ogniwo” at ul. Paulińska 28. Along with a livestream of coverage, there will also be discussions and context as well as snacks and beverages at the bar.

The event starts at 10 PM local time (due to the time difference with the United States) and go until 2 AM. All are welcome regardless of nationality or political persuasion.