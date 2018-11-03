Like it hot? Check out Krakow’s hot sauce festival

Krakow is a global city, and nowadays foodies can find almost any kind of delicacy their hearts desire from around the world. Yet one itch is still relatively unscratched in a culture best known for wholesome doughy dishes like pierogi and kluski: hot sauce.

Fortunately, this is changing, and you can see for yourself what kinds of spicy condiments are breaking into the Polish market at the second edition of the National Rally of Chiliheads in Krakow.

Hosted by local sauce startup Dziki Bill (Wild Bill), the event at Artefakt Cafe (ul. Dajwór 3) today features a competition of homemade and professional sauces, as well as instructions on how to make your own sauce, an interview with the owner of Poland’s largest pepper farm, and more. There will also be beats by prolific Polish electronic musician DJ Siasia.

The event starts today at 15:00. You can see the whole program and more details here.