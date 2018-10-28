Krakow airport adds new connections for winter 2018/19

The Krakow John Paul II International Airport (KRK) in Balice is debuting nine new connections for the winter 2018/19 season:

Earlier this month: Eindhoven, the Netherlands aboard Transavia

28 October: Vienna, Austria aboard Laudamotion

29 October: London (Luton), UK aboard easyJet; Amman, Jordan and Kiev, Ukraine aboard RyanAir

30 October: Lviv, Ukraine aboard LOT

9 November: Leeds (Bradford), UK aboard Jet2.com

December: Turin, Italy aboard Blue Air

25 February: Tel Aviv, Isreal aboad LOT

The additions are packaged as part of #PROSTOzKRAKOWA (straight from Krakow). This means the airport will offer 100 routes by 20 carriers, covering 85 airports in 27 countries on four continents