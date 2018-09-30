Radio Free Krakow: 2018 Edition

Do the Rolling Stones play requests?

They probably haven’t done that since the very early days at Eel Pie Island, Richmond’s Crawdaddy, or the Ealing Club, but here’s what some people might ask them to play their next time in Poland:

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” – anthem of assorted opposition politicos

“Hey, EU, Get Off of My Cloud” – song first recorded by Popu and the Lists

“Not Fade Away” – anthem of the superannuated politicos clinging to power

(“Here comes my) 19th nervous breakdown” – song first recorded by a state TV newsreader trying to reconcile reality with government propaganda

“Miss EU” – anthem of the British “Remoaners”

“(Re) Mona” – riposte by the British Brexiteers

“Under my thumb” – wishful thinking by Jarosław K

“Rough Justice” – song dedicated to Małgorzata G

“Time is on My Side” – anthem of the next generation of democrats