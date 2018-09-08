“Noise Annoys”: Leaflets discourage loud, late revelry in Krakow’s center

Leaflets are being passed out in the center of Krakow to discourage people from making too much noise late at night on the street.

The move comes after a long history of complaints by the residents of Krakow’s Old Town that drunken revelers are a nuisance and keep them up all hours of the night. The leaflets are in English to better reach tourists, who locals say are especially a problem.

Some Old Town residents are also gathering signatures on an online petition which would prohibit the sale of alcohol after a certain hour in the district. A similar proposal was rejected by city councilors once before.