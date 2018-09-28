Students will decide how to spend part of Jagiellonian University’s budget

This year, students (including doctoral students) at Krakow’s Jagiellonian University will have the opportunity to decide on how 100,000 PLN (€23,000) of the school’s budget is spent.

It is similar to Krakow’s Citizen Budget, in which local citizens vote on initiatives for the city and their districts. At Jagiellonian University, students have until 31 October to propose projects which improve infrastructure, social conditions, intellectual or cultural development, health, or integration. Teams can be composed of 3-5 people, and the cost of each project may not exceed 50,000 PLN.

Voting will then take place between 10 December 2018 and 9 January 2019. The winners will be announced two days later.

Students can find more information about submitting a project on the Jagiellonian University website, or follow developments on Facebook.