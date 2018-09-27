UNESCO-sponsored Australian poet Louis Klee to read at Massolit

Critically-acclaimed Australian poet, essayist, playwright, and storyteller Louis Klee will share his poetry this afternoon, 17:00 at Massolit Books and Cafe.

Klee is in Krakow as part of a residency sponsored by UNESCO. The United Nations agency officially named Krakow a City of Literature in 2013.

Massolit describes his poetry as “oblique and musical, corresponding to those incantatory states that cannot be paraphrased, full of what Merleau-Ponty once called sens sauvage, or wild meaning.” His poem “Sentence to Lilacs” has been awarded the Peter Porter Poetry Prize by Australian Book Review and appeared in Best Australian Poems. He has also written an essay on Polish-Australian writers.

The reading will be followed by a discussion moderated by Lynn Suh about Klee’s work and Australian poetry in general.

This event is part of “Massolit Presents,” a running series of readings and talks by writers, philosophers, and academics at Krakow’s Massolit Books and Cafe.