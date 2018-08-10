42nd Folk Art Fair begins on Krakow’s Main Square

The 42nd annual Folk Art Fair in Krakow has begun, offering wares and entertainment inspired by traditional Slavic art forms on the Main Market Square.

Over the course of 18 days (until 26 August) over 800 artists and traders will sell handcrafted pottery, lace, sculptures, embroidery, jewelry, glass, and more. Visitors can also see more that 180 folk band performances (including as well as dance.

The Folk Art Fair is one of Krakow’s oldest summer traditions. And not only Poland will be represented: There will also be days dedicated to Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Ukraine.