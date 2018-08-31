Museum of Photography in Krakow to open new HQ in Wola Justowska

New headquarters of the Museum of Photography in Krakow will open on 15 September.

The Museum is moving from its previous building on ul. Józefitów in central Krakow to a location that might be unexpected – a historic shooting range in Wola Justowska, at ul. Królowej Jadwigi 220, just northwest of Piłsudski’s Mound. The original building was constructed in the second half of the 19th century and, after legal uncertainty about rights to the property, has recently undergone extensive renovation and rebuilding by the city.

The curators say that that 600 m2 space will be much better equipped to display the Museum’s attractions, which will include a history of photography (from the first cameras to the modern selfie) as well as an “experience garden” and a restaurant. To celebrate, on opening day they will host a talk with famous Polish photographer Wojciech Plewiński.