Your guide to Poland’s weather & disaster mobile alert system
If you have a Polish mobile phone, then on Friday afternoon you probably received an alarming message in Polish from ALERT RCB:
Uwaga! Dzis gwaltowne burze, grad, silny wiatr i ulewny dedzcz. Wzrost stanow rzek. Unikaj otwartych przestrzeni, zabezpiecz dobytek. Sledz komunikaty pogodowe.
No, it wasn’t a hacker, spam, or your creepy ex. If you didn’t translate it at the time, you may have been surprised by the violent storm later that night:
Warning! Today heavy storms, hail, strong wind, and heavy rain. Rising river levels. Avoid open spaces, secure your belongings. Tracking weather reports.
So, what’s up?
Who is RCB?
RCB stands for Rządowe Centrum Bezpieczeństwa (Government Security Center). It’s the Polish crisis management office under the direction of the prime minister, started in 2008.
Why did I get this alert?
An amendment to the Telecommunications Law earlier this year requires the agency to begin warning people on mobile networks in Poland of “extraordinary situations when life and health are in immediate danger.” That may include weather and other natural disasters, but also possibly military or terrorist threats. (Hopefully whoever is in charge of pressing the “send” button is a little more careful than the folks in Hawaii.)
Can I unsubscribe?
No. According to the government, the law does not allow people to opt out, in the interests of public safety. Fortunately, at least it’s free, it will hopefully be used sparingly, and it doesn’t collect any data about you.
Well, can I at least get it in English?
Currently this does not seem to be possible. However, here is a list of Polish terms which you may find useful in a pinch:
Weather (Pogoda)
burza – thunderstorm
wiatr – wind
deszcz – rain
ulewa – heavy rain
deszcz marznący – freezing rain
deszcz ze śniegiem – sleet
śnieg – snow
lód – ice
grad – hail
powódź – flood
wzrost stanow rzek – rising river levels
trzęsienie ziemi – earthquake
pożary lasów – wildfire
niebezpieczne drogi – dangerous roads
Military
atak rakietowy – missile attack
atak terrorystyczny – terrorist attack
atak biologiczny – biological attack
atak chemiczny – chemical attack
wybuch – explosion
aktywny zabójca/aktywny strzelec – active killer/shooter
zamieszki – riots/unrest
stan wojenny – martial law
Instructions
zostań w środku – stay inside
unikaj… – avoid…
otwartych przestrzeni – open spaces
nie prowadź – do not drive
Other contingencies
inwazja obcych – alien invasion
apokalipsa zombie – zombie apocalypse
wielcy starzy bogowie – Lovecraftian old gods
kaijū – Japanese monster
deszcz pająków – spider rain
derby Krakowa w piłce nożnej/Święta Wojna – Wisła vs. Cracovia football match
fałszywy alarm – false alarm
Aleksandra Gabka contributed to this article.