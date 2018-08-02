What to do in Krakow: August 2018

Exhibitions

Last call for The Other Side of Things. Polish Design after 1989 in the National Museum. The exhibition closes on Sunday, August 19th.

The Museum of Municipal Engineering invites visitors for the last weeks of their History of Mobile Devices exhibition, which is a part of Technological Classics cycle. Open to the public till Sunday, August 26th.

August sees the end of four exhibitions presented in Manggha Museum of Japanese Art and Technology:

Kyoko Kumai. Air – large installations made of thin steel fiber by Kyoko Kumai. Closes on Sunday, August 26 th .

. Yuta Ikehara. Imaginary Spaces – a display of traditional Japanese screens made by Yuta Ikehara. Closes on Sunday, August 26 th .

. Knowing. Forgetting. Awakening. Japanese Buddhist art from Polish collections – the phenomenon of Japanese Buddhist Art. Closes on Sunday, August 26 th .

. Agnieszka Rożnowska i Paweł Jasiewicz. Spotkania – describes the experience Rożnowska and Jasiewicz gained through their encounter with Japanese tradition and modernity. Closes on Sunday, August 19th.

Bunkier Sztuki Gallery of Contemporary Art hosts the main exhibition of The International Print Triennial 2018. Zanurzeni w obrazach | Immersed in images gathers 424 works of 117 artists from 29 countries. The exhibition contemplates an image as a separate language which is used not only to describe the world but also serves as a perception tool and allows the public to immerse themselves in different dimensions of visual surfaces.

The International Cultural Centre features Istanbul. Two worlds, one city, a collection of photographs, postcards, and posters showing the history of 19th-20th century Istanbul. The exhibition will be open till Sunday, September 2nd.

Cinema

With the summertime at its peak stay tuned for open-air cinema’s repertoires in the city:

BALowe Kino Plenerowe by Bulleit screens movies on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 21:00. The programme includes among others Only Lovers Left Alive by Jim Jarmusch, The King’s Speech by Tom Hopper, and The Wolf of Wall Street by Martin Scorsese.

Cinema on the roof on the rooftop of Agrafka cinema screens movies in the original language version every night. First week of August is going to be a rendezvous with francophone cinematography.

MOCAK organizes Friday evening film screenings related to the exhibition Motherland in Art. The films have Polish subtitles and are displayed in the MOCAK arcades. The museum also hosts Festiwal Kina i Sztuki On Art with festival movies screened in the audiovisual room (with English subtitles).

The open-air cinema in ZetPeTe has several interesting movie selections. Movies are screened on Wednesdays and Sundays at 21:00

On the stage

Argentinean duo In Tensus Tango will play at Bonobo on Saturday, August 4th. The two musicians Pablo José Alboroz (violin) and Valentín Navarro (bandoneon) are from Mar del Plata and will perform traditional Argentinean tango pieces.

Blues night in Cafe Szafe – Antoni Krupa will play blues ballads and covers of B.B.King, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Ray Charles, and bands such as Traffic, Jethro Tull and Free. The event falls on Saturday, August 11th.

Music and dance bands from different part of Europe will perform during VI Letni Festiwal Muzyki i Tańca (Summer Music and Dance Festival). On Saturday, August 4th, the event will take place at 18:00-22:00 in Rynek Podgórski and on Sunday, August 5th in Stara Zajezdnia on św. Wawrzyńca 12 at 17:00-22:00.

Summer in Krakow would be incomplete without the Krakow Live Festival. This year’s edition guests will be Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky, Martin Garrix, Die Antwoord, and more! Polish Aviation Museum, August 17th-18th.

Philharmonic Music Summer is a short series of concerts in Krakow’s Philharmonic on Wednesdays, August 8th, 22nd, and 29th.

Miscellaneous

It’s the 16th annual Pierogi Festival on Mały Rynek! 15 booths will serve pierogi both traditional and unusual, with the opportunities to make your own and listen to live music as well.

The animal rights group Otwarte Klatki (Open Cages) begins another initiative – Kup piwo dla zwierzaka (Buy a beer for an animal). The participating pubs, bars, and restaurants will donate revenues from beer sales to the group’s objective to reduce animal suffering. The initiative will take place from August 16th till 19th and the list of participants will be updated on the event’s page.

ZetPeTe will host an Argentinean tango workshop conducted by Aneta Orlik and Gianpio Cappucci on Sunday, August 20th at 14:00. The event is free – bring your partner or come solo; the organizers will take care of everything!

A small fair for dogs, Nie dla psa KIEUUBASA, will be held in FORUM Przestrzenie on Sunday, August 12th. Local dog food traders will show their goods and talk about well-balanced and healthy diets for doggies.

The MOCAK Library will host Mayumi Shimizu, which will give a Japanese calligraphy workshop for beginners. The event will be translated into English and Polish and will take place on Tuesday, August 7th at 16:00. Due to limited number of places, reservation is obligatory: biblioteka@mocak.pl or 12 263 40 36.

On Tuesday, August 28th Ambasada Krakowian invites morning birds for another Community Breakfast. During the shared meal the organizers wil talk about local initiatives, NGO, and interesting projects, followed by time for networking and getting to know other participants.

ZetPeTe organizes CZELUŚĆ Festival, a music event on Friday – Saturday, August 10th-11th. Lineup available in the link.