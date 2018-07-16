What to do in Krakow: 16-22 July 2018

(Psst! Have you taken the Krakow Post reader survey yet?)

Exhibitions

This week is the last opportunity to visit the Comics now! exhibition in the National Museum. The collection is open until Sunday, July 22nd and features sketches, pages, blueprints, autographs, magazines, unique figurines, toys, and many more objects related to comic books and cartoonists.

Spotkanie (The meeting) is the name of Manggha Museum’s new exhibition, a meeting between two artists and a country: Angieszka Rożnowska, Paweł Jasiewicz, and Japan. The artists spent 70 days in Japan, living, studying local crafts such as papermaking and woodcraft. The exhibition resumes their contact with local life and Japanese traditions. The opening is on Thursday, July 19th.

The International Cultural Centre invites visitors for an open day of the exhibition Istanbul. Two words, one city. On Sunday, July 22nd at 16:00 there will be a guided tour in Ukranian, and at 17:00 a spectacle “Witches” performed by Teatr Ka in Turkish (accompanied by Polish adaptation).

Cinema

BALowe Kino Plenerowe by Bulleit will screen Blind Chance by Krzysztof Kieślowski. The story presents three alternative life plots, variations on a simple incident of everyday life of a young man, Witek. The movie (with English subtitles) starts at 21:00 on Friday, July 20th on Ślusarska 9, but we recommend getting there at least half an hour early because seats go fast!

An open air screening of La La Land will take place in Park Bednarskiego on Saturday, July 21st at 21:00.

On the stage

An alto sax and piano jazz duo will perform in Klub Alchemia on Monday, July 16th at 20:00. Kuba Więcek is a saxophonist and composer, a student of the Rhythmic Music Conservatory in Copenhagen. The pianist, Piotr Orzechwski (also known by his stage name Pianohooligan) is a graduate of Berklee College of Music and a winner of 1st Prize at the Montreux Jazz Solo Piano Competition in 2011.

St. Mary’s Organ Festival will take place on July 18th – August 29th in St. Mary’s Basilica. During seven different chamber music concerts, the organ will be accompanied by the sound of violin, harpsichord, and marimba. The opening concert performers will be Witold Zalewski (organ) and Sławomir Zubrzycki (viola organista), presenting pieces by Froberger, Bach, Marais, and Boëllmann on Wednesday, July 18th at 20:00.

StrefaEtno will feature a performance of Teresa Mirga, Roma poetess and leader of the Roma band Kałe Bała (Black Hair). She’s a member of Bergitka Roma subgroup, one of four that reside in Poland. The concert will start at 20:00, on Friday, July 20th on Świętego Tomasza 31.

On Sunday, July 22nd a unique event will take place in ZetPeTe – the premiere of the dance installation AURUM III performed by ACE Dance Concept at 18:00 and 20:00. Admission is free, but reservation is required: acedanceconceptkrakow@gmail.com

ICE Classic presents Kent Nagano and Orchestre symphonique de Montréal. The famous conductor and the Canadian orchestra will be guests of ICE Congress Centre on Wednesday, July 18th at 19:30. The musicians will perform St. Luke’s Passion by Krzysztof Penderecki in honor of the remarkable Polish composer’s 85th birthday.

Miscellaneous

Ryszard Krynicki, one of the preeminent postwar Polish poets, will be reading selections of his work at Massolit along with English translations by Clare Cavanaugh.

Socrates Cafe expands into the arts as Art Cafe – open discussion. The aim of the event is exploring and discovering art through conversation and different perspectives of other participants. The meeting point is Mocak Library on Tuesday, July 17th at 16:43.

Cafe Szafe and Piotr Szumlas organize Krakow Fingerstyle Evening 2018 on Saturday, July 21st, the first edition of the festival for guitarists. The first part of the event is a fingerstyle workshop (14:00 – 17:00) and the second part a concert of Piotr Szumlas, workshop participants, and every guitarist who is willing to perform on the stage and sends the application to kontakt@piotrszumlas.com.

FOCA Festival is comprised of two days filled with contemporary art. This first edition’s theme is the relationships between human, nature, and the scientific world. Exhibitions, workshops, lectures, movie screenings, and concerts – all the festival events will take place on Dolnych Młynów 10 on July 20th – 21st.

