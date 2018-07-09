What to do in Krakow: 9-15 July 2018

Exhibitions

The National Museum in Krakow organizes guided tours in English. This week, on Friday, July 15th, the guide will talk about Leonardo da Vinci’s Lady with an Ermine. It starts at 17:00.



The Ethnographic Museum opens an exhibition of Stanisław Baj paintings, landscape and portraits, under the name No Matter Where It Is in the World. The vernissage falls on Friday, July 13th at 18:00.

Cinema

As the World Cup finals approach, here are some places around Krakow that will be screening the games:

On the stage

Over twenty jazz concerts during one night will be performed on the occasion of Jazz Night. The event is a part of Krakow’s Night cycle and falls on Saturday, July 14th – Sunday, July 15th. From the Mały Rynek square to the Zalew Nowohucki Reservoire, jazz music played by artists from all over the world will fill the city.

Rolland Merguez is a Parisian brass band orquestra refering to themselves as a fanfare cosmique. Their repertoire is a fusion between New Orleans music, jazz, funk, and soul. Four trumpets, two trombones, two saxophones, three percussion instruments, one sousaphone, and a singer, a total of thirteen instruments will perform on Friday, July 13th, and Saturday, July 14th at 22:00 and on Sunday, July 15th at 23:00 in Klub Alchemia.



Panivalkova, an indie-folk trio from Ukraine, will perform in Klub Alchemia on Wednesday, July 11th. The trio sings in five languages: Ukranian, Russian, Spanish, English, and French, and plays several instruments such as ukulele, melodica, acordeon, piano. Start at 20:30.

Miscellaneous

American board games will be played in Krakowskie Forum Kultury on Thursday, July 12th at 12:00-15:00 on ul. Mikołajska 2.

Start your Tuesday with Community Breakfast: share a meal, meet new people, and speak about interesting local projects on July 10th in Ambasada Krakowian. The meeting starts at 8:00.

The English edition of Socrates Cafe – an open discussion event for everyone that loves to look for answers and get deeper into a conversation. The rules are simple and inclusive. The group meets in Literacka Cafe on Monday, July 9th at 18:30.

Breakfast Fair is an event for foodies organized by Zet Pe Te. On Sunday, July 15th, starting at 9:00 you’ll have an opportunity to taste a broad range of interesting breakfast dishes on Dolnych Młynów 10.

