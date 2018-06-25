What to do in Krakow: 25 June – 1 July 2018

Exhibitions

The Manggha Museum will open a new exhibition, Kyoko Kumai. Air on Friday, June 29th. Kyoko Kumai is a well-known artist who creates three dimensional large objects made of steel fibre. The exhibition will last till August, 28th.

There is a video art installation in Spółdzielnia Ogniwo by Marta Romankiv, summarizing three years of study. It’s a collection of authentic stories about immigrants and their cultures. The opening is on Monday, June 25th.

Three new exhibitions will be opened this week in MOCAK on Thursday, June 28th at 18:00:

Play within the Walls of the Academy – a collection of students and graduates of the faculty of Sculpture at the Academy of Fine Arts in Vilnius.

To the Absolute through the Abstract the German artist Friedrich Vordemberge-Gildewart.

Award of the Vordemberge-Gildewart Foundation 2018 – exhibition of the grant competition participants’ works.

Cinema

Instituto Italiano di Cultura invite viewers for Viva l’Italia by Massimiliano Bruno. The screening takes place on Wednesday, June 27th at 19:00.

BALowe Kino Plenerowe will screen the movie Florence Foster Jenkins on Thursday, June 28th at 21:00.

On the stage

Nanafuku Tamagawa will perform rōkyoku, the art of traditional Japanese narrative singing, in Manggha Museum on Tuesday, June 26th at 19:00.

The fado band Kinga Rataj Trio will be StrefaEtno’s guests on Friday, June 29th. The concert starts at 20:00.

This year’s edition of Summer Jazz Festival has just started and will last till August 8th. This week’s big shots are:

The Alfredo Rodriguez Trio on June, 27th at 19:00 in Manggha Museum, and the saxophonist Charles Lloyd on June, 28th in Kijów Centrum at 19:00.

Miscellaneous

The Jewish Culture Festival continues this week, with lectures, workshops, concerts, exhibitions and more all throughout Kazimierz.

Niedziela Nowoorleańska (New Orleans Sunday) is a side event of Summer Jazz Festival. It includes open air concerts and concerts in Krakow’s bars (Pod Jaszczurami, Kurant, Restauracja Ratuszowa, and Harris Piano Jazz Bar). At 17:00 there will be a New Orleans Parade from the Barbakan, concerts on a big screen in the Market Square, and finale dancing with Swing & Sway dancers.

(Visited 1 times, 36 visits today)