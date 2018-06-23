The Krakow Post
A young girl wears a traditional Wianki wreath (phot. Piotr Drabik)
Wianki 2018: Music and fireworks on a Krakow midsummer’s night

Wianki is an ancient Krakow tradition stretching back to pagan times in connection with the celebration of the summer solstice. Rituals included telling fortunes, jumping over bonfires, and couples searching the forest together for the mythical fern flower. The name “Wianki,” meaning “Wreaths,” comes from a tradition which still persists today in which young women make head wreaths from flowers and ivy and throw them into the Vistula River in the hope of bringing luck for finding a partner.

The holiday continued to be celebrated off and on in the 20th century, depending on Poland’s legal situation. Since 1992, festivities have been organized by the City of Krakow and the Festival Office.

The rain is expected to clear up later today, so expect crowds of revelers to enjoy the many free musical and cultural events into the night, including a fireworks show at 22:30 along the river. (Bear in mind this may mean some alterations in traffic and public transport schedules as well.)

Here is the full schedule of attractions:

Music

Hard Rock Cafe stage – Main Square
16.00 Bitamina
17.10 Paulina Przybysz
18.20 Dwa Sławy
19.40 Wojtek Mazolewski z gośćmi
21.00 O.S.T.R.

Krakowska stage – Powiśle 11
17.00 Max Klexmer Band
18.15 Motion Trio
19.30 Hańba
20.45 Brodka Unplugged

Debut stage – plac Szczepański
16.30 Maze of Sound
17.20 Mr. Moon
18.20 Ancymon
18.50 Dym
19.20 Rectangula
19.50 New People
21.00 Rosalie

Jazz stage – plac Wolnica
16.00 Malediwy
17.00 Quantum Trio
18.00 Niechęć
19.15 Lonker See
20.30 Marek Napiórkowski

Unsound Silent Disco – plac Wolnica
00.00 Wixapol S.A., Betty, Imaabs

International stage – Święto Ulicy Stolarskiej
17.00 Official opening of the event by the Deputy Mayor of the City of Krakow for Social Policy, Culture, and Promotion of the City of Andrzej Kuliga, as well as Consuls of the USA, Germany, and France.
17.15 Stan Breckenridge Trio
18.05 Laureates of the Krakow Youth Festival of French Song
18.40 American football show
19.00 Das Paradies
20.05 Our Band
21.30 Crazy Accordion Trio

Alternative stage – plac Nowy
17.30 Artur Majewski solo
18.00 Veda Sound (Zabrocki/ Tyciński)
19.00 Alameda 5
20.15 Meek Oh Why
21.15 Maniucha & Ksawery

City youth – Gazebo in Planty Park
16.00 Chamber ensembles of the students of the Fryderyk Chopin State Secondary School of Music in Krakow
18.00 Youth Chamber Orchestra “Fresco Sonare” (conductor Monika Bachowska)

Street performance – plac św. Marii Magdaleny
14.00 Pietrzak & Ochodek
14.40 Porto Meskla
15.20 Runforrest

Street performance – Rynek Podgórski

14.00 – Krakow choir a capella

Off Wianki na Barce – Podgórska 16
14.00–18.00 Nyk, Vittuma, Erith, Patrick The Pan,
18.00–5.00 Deeep Impact Kraków: Eta Hox, Robek, Flea
MoveMove: Ola Teks, Cyryl

Sacrum Profanum INtro Scene Supernova – ul. Gazowa 21
8.00 pm Screening of the 1928 silent film The Passion of Joan of Arc (dir. K. Dreyer) with live music

Fireworks show

22.30 Along the Vistula River

Club Night

Prozak 2.0 – plac Dominikański 6
Zagraj: Neen Nah, LayDj, zuzaOK, Clockwork, Control, Kuba Sojka aka Psi-Acoustic, Meg b2b Senthia

Pasaż – ul. Stolarska 6
Zagrają: Phil Jensky, Areg V, Not So Pro, Blezz, Peetee S, SQBI

Szpitalna 1 – ul. Szpitalna 1
Via App Live, Chino Live, Olivia, Discomule, Virtual Geisha, Dj Szy, Catch_22

Strefa – ul. św. Tomasza 31
Zagrają: Kapela Maliszów, Dola + Swada

Forum Przestrzenie – ul. Marii Konopnickiej 28
P.Unity, Harper, Mr. Krime

Kawiarnia Teatralna – plac Świętego Ducha 1
Kamilescu, Bios, Kinky, Spajder Jeruzalem

Klub Serce powered by Techno Rączka – ul. Krakowska 41
Dj octopus, Château Shatetr, DJ Kubok, Mikołaj Kola Oleszczuk, Anatomy Of Mashup, Aga Kuźma i Gabriela Kubisz AKA gks_championfamily, Wojtek Polok

