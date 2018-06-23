Wianki 2018: Music and fireworks on a Krakow midsummer’s night

Wianki is an ancient Krakow tradition stretching back to pagan times in connection with the celebration of the summer solstice. Rituals included telling fortunes, jumping over bonfires, and couples searching the forest together for the mythical fern flower. The name “Wianki,” meaning “Wreaths,” comes from a tradition which still persists today in which young women make head wreaths from flowers and ivy and throw them into the Vistula River in the hope of bringing luck for finding a partner.

The holiday continued to be celebrated off and on in the 20th century, depending on Poland’s legal situation. Since 1992, festivities have been organized by the City of Krakow and the Festival Office.

The rain is expected to clear up later today, so expect crowds of revelers to enjoy the many free musical and cultural events into the night, including a fireworks show at 22:30 along the river. (Bear in mind this may mean some alterations in traffic and public transport schedules as well.)

Here is the full schedule of attractions:

Music

Hard Rock Cafe stage – Main Square

16.00 Bitamina

17.10 Paulina Przybysz

18.20 Dwa Sławy

19.40 Wojtek Mazolewski z gośćmi

21.00 O.S.T.R.

Krakowska stage – Powiśle 11

17.00 Max Klexmer Band

18.15 Motion Trio

19.30 Hańba

20.45 Brodka Unplugged

Debut stage – plac Szczepański

16.30 Maze of Sound

17.20 Mr. Moon

18.20 Ancymon

18.50 Dym

19.20 Rectangula

19.50 New People

21.00 Rosalie

Jazz stage – plac Wolnica

16.00 Malediwy

17.00 Quantum Trio

18.00 Niechęć

19.15 Lonker See

20.30 Marek Napiórkowski

Unsound Silent Disco – plac Wolnica

00.00 Wixapol S.A., Betty, Imaabs

International stage – Święto Ulicy Stolarskiej

17.00 Official opening of the event by the Deputy Mayor of the City of Krakow for Social Policy, Culture, and Promotion of the City of Andrzej Kuliga, as well as Consuls of the USA, Germany, and France.

17.15 Stan Breckenridge Trio

18.05 Laureates of the Krakow Youth Festival of French Song

18.40 American football show

19.00 Das Paradies

20.05 Our Band

21.30 Crazy Accordion Trio

Alternative stage – plac Nowy

17.30 Artur Majewski solo

18.00 Veda Sound (Zabrocki/ Tyciński)

19.00 Alameda 5

20.15 Meek Oh Why

21.15 Maniucha & Ksawery

City youth – Gazebo in Planty Park

16.00 Chamber ensembles of the students of the Fryderyk Chopin State Secondary School of Music in Krakow

18.00 Youth Chamber Orchestra “Fresco Sonare” (conductor Monika Bachowska)

Street performance – plac św. Marii Magdaleny

14.00 Pietrzak & Ochodek

14.40 Porto Meskla

15.20 Runforrest

Street performance – Rynek Podgórski

14.00 – Krakow choir a capella

Off Wianki na Barce – Podgórska 16

14.00–18.00 Nyk, Vittuma, Erith, Patrick The Pan,

18.00–5.00 Deeep Impact Kraków: Eta Hox, Robek, Flea

MoveMove: Ola Teks, Cyryl

Sacrum Profanum INtro Scene Supernova – ul. Gazowa 21

8.00 pm Screening of the 1928 silent film The Passion of Joan of Arc (dir. K. Dreyer) with live music

Fireworks show

22.30 Along the Vistula River

Club Night

Prozak 2.0 – plac Dominikański 6

Zagraj: Neen Nah, LayDj, zuzaOK, Clockwork, Control, Kuba Sojka aka Psi-Acoustic, Meg b2b Senthia

Pasaż – ul. Stolarska 6

Zagrają: Phil Jensky, Areg V, Not So Pro, Blezz, Peetee S, SQBI

Szpitalna 1 – ul. Szpitalna 1

Via App Live, Chino Live, Olivia, Discomule, Virtual Geisha, Dj Szy, Catch_22

Strefa – ul. św. Tomasza 31

Zagrają: Kapela Maliszów, Dola + Swada

Forum Przestrzenie – ul. Marii Konopnickiej 28

P.Unity, Harper, Mr. Krime

Kawiarnia Teatralna – plac Świętego Ducha 1

Kamilescu, Bios, Kinky, Spajder Jeruzalem

Klub Serce powered by Techno Rączka – ul. Krakowska 41

Dj octopus, Château Shatetr, DJ Kubok, Mikołaj Kola Oleszczuk, Anatomy Of Mashup, Aga Kuźma i Gabriela Kubisz AKA gks_championfamily, Wojtek Polok

