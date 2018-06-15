[PHOTOS] The Małopolska JDC Dance Festival

Last weekend the JDC Dance Studio hosted the Małopolska Dance Festival, celebrating the art from all around the Lesser Poland voivodeship.

The studio marked its 10th anniversary with the free annual event, which was under the patronage of Jacek Krupa, Marshal of the region. Around 800 dancers altogether, of all ages and levels, gathered there in Myślenice, 35km south of Krakow.

Scroll through the gallery of photos by Anna Starowicz below, and follow the Jazz Dance Center International School of Performing Arts to find out about future events.

