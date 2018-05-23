What to do in Krakow: 23-27 May 2018

Exhibitions

Manggha’s exhibition Richness of Mind: Treasures of Himalayan Art finishes on May 27th. This unique collection gathers original Tibetan and Nepali objects used by practitioners of Diamond Way Buddhism as meditation tools. ()

Cinema

Screenings of French short animation will take place in Dworek Białoprądnicki Cultural Centre on May 24th. The films of Ecole Emile Cohl students will be presented. The screening will be divided into two showings. The first starts at 18:00 and is suitable for all ages, and the second one at 19:00 for a 14+ audience.

A film review Itʼs Dancing Men during Dance Moments 2018 will be presented in Bunkier Sztuki on May 24th at 18:00. The program prepared by Christiane Hartter from German Dance Archives in Cologne will show different perspectives on esthetics of dance and dancing men.

Goethe-Institut Krakau will screen Fatih Akin’s Soul Kitchen on May 24th at 19:00. The film in its original version will be subtitled in German.

On the stage

Manggha Museum of Japanese Art and Technology will host Vietnamese musicians Nguyên Lê and Ngô Hồng Quang. Expect jazz combined with traditional Vietnamese music, and ethnic instruments such as dan tre, dan moi, and dan tinh. The concert will take place on May 27th at 19:00.

A fusion of Latin American folklore, classical pieces , compositions for Champan Stick, and six-string electric bass will fill the Bonobo library during the Bass and Stick Tour. Tomas Diaz and Mauricio Nader return to Krakow to promote their newest albums Introspective and Our Soul Revealed on May 25th at 20:00.

Techno Rączka collective comes back with a TOR event. This edition, TOR2, will overtake industrial space of 1500m2 on ul. Gromadzka 46 on May 26th.

Miscellaneous

Champions League final live open air screening in Zet Pe Te on May 26th at 20:45.

AWE Labs in English #KFK: it’s a discussion event and the main topic is… awe. May 23rd at 18:00 in House on Kasprowicza St.

American media expert Richard Lui, currently working as a journalist and news anchor for MSNBC and NBC News, will host a talk on “Media Freedom and Disinformation in the 21st century.”

Copernicus Festival 2018: Przypadek takes over this week. Its thematic spectrum includes concepts such as incidence, accident, chance, haphazardness, probability, freedom, and its role in art, literature, philosophy and humanities. Workshops, discussions, screenings, art events, and lectures all around the city.

A few picks:

May 23rd

Robert H. Frank’s lecture “Success and Luck” in the National Museum at 19:00 and debate “Luck/Happiness” at 20:30.

May 25th

Daniel Gilbert’s lecture “Happiness: What Your Mother Didn’t Tell You” in the National Museum at 19:00.

May 26th

“Inventio: sztuka maszyn” (“Inventio: machines´ art”) interactive exhibition with Albert Barqué-Duran’s talk “How Artificial Intelligence can collaborate with humans in the creative and artistic processes?” and his performance “My Artificial Muse”, live-painting designed by an artificial neural network at 15:00 in Cricoteca.

