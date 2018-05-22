[PHOTOS] Krakow Equality March 2018

Four years ago, The Krakow Post published an article on the annual local LGBTQI pride demonstration with the headline “Equality March in Krakow Without Serious Violence.” It was a notable observation, since previous years had actually seen physical clashes between marchers and the counter-protesters who opposed their lifestyles.

In the years since then, the event has only grown, establishing itself as a full-on spectacle of over seven thousand, escorted this time not by a police helicopter but by a DJ truck. The marchers, who represented a spectrum of sexual and gender minorities and their allies, were in a festive mood as they charted a wide circle Saturday afternoon around the city center starting and ending at the National Museum.

As usual, the March was the initiative of the organization Queerowy Maj (Queer May), who themed this year “Niech między nami zaiskrzy” (“Let it sparkle among us”). The manifesto emphasized warmth, nonviolence, and dialogue.

Poland is a rare country which has never in its history criminalized homosexuality. Nevertheless, same-sex couples here still lack rights such as civil partnership and adoption, and it is common for them and other members of Poland’s LGBTQI community to face everyday discrimination in their lives. [Read more.]

