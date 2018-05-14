What to do in Krakow: 14-20 May 2018

Exhibitions

Undoubtedly, this week’s most important event for museum lovers is Noc Muzeów 2018 (Museum Night). Most of Krakow’s museums and cultural institutions will be open for late-night visitors. Side events such as multimedia presentations, workshops, concerts, and additional temporal exhibitions are planned late into the night of May 18th!

Cinema

Instituto Italiano di Cultura is screening the Italian drama Sorelle Mai (2010) on Wednesday, May 16th at 19:00.

On the stage

Krakow Jazz Autumn Preview invites free jazz enthusiasts for a Kaze quartet concert in Alchemia Klub on Thursday, May 17th at 20:00 – an unusual combination of two trumpets, piano, and drums.

Tauron Arena will host master duo 2cellos. Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser will perform with the accompaniment of Polska Orkiestra Muzyki Filmowej (Polish Orquestra of Film Music). The concert will take place on Saturday, May 19th at 20:00.

Miscellaneous

The Equality March in Krakow will take place on Saturday, May 19th. The start is planned for 15:00 in front of the National Museum.

Massolit Presents: Igor Satanovsky will take place on Sunday, May 20th. During the meeting the guest, bilingual Russian-American poet, translator, and visual artist Igor Satanovsky will present his works . During the discussion subjects discussed will be experimental writing and visual poetry.

Festiwal Otwarte Mieszkania is an architecture event that allows visitors access to usually unavailable spaces, private flats and houses, art rooms, and commercial premises, and to meet with their owners and designers. The second and last set of events will take place on May 19th-20th.

Tydzień Mody po Krakosku is a fashion event that offers lots of showrooms with designers, workshops, movie screenings, meetings with fashion industry specialist.

