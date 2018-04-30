What to do in Krakow: 30 April – 6 May 2018

Exhibitions

Last call for Maculateness. On porcelain factories, which closes on May 6th in Dom Esterki on Krakowska 46. The exhibited pieces are a tableware created by anthropologist Ewa Klekot and ceramist Arkadiusz Szwed, and experimental ceramic forms developed by Monika Patuszyńska.

Ongoing exhibitions in Bunkier Sztuki Gallery:

ASP Gallery is showing a collection of movie posters by Andrzej Pągowski. The selection of posters includes, among others, works for films by Kieślowski, Polański, Kawalerowicz, and Forman. The exhibition on Basztowa 18 will last till the Krakow Film Festival (May 27th – June 6th).

On the stage

Dancing May – junket at Strefa is a week-long dancing event with concerts and workshops:

Monday – fusion blues workshop with a dancing party at the end, 19:30-21:00

– fusion blues workshop with a dancing party at the end, 19:30-21:00 Tuesday – traditional blues workshop, Krakow’s blues duo The Swing experience concert that will smoothly transform into a jam session, 19:30-21:00

traditional blues workshop, Krakow’s blues duo The Swing experience concert that will smoothly transform into a jam session, 19:30-21:00 Tuesday – blues workshop, Adam Partyka & Tomek Kruk + jam session, 21:30

blues workshop, Adam Partyka & Tomek Kruk + jam session, 21:30 Wednesday – BALFOLK dancing workshop “Wytańcz to z siebie” by Magdalena Dąbrowska, 12:00 – 15:30

BALFOLK dancing workshop “Wytańcz to z siebie” by Magdalena Dąbrowska, 12:00 – 15:30 Wednesday – dancing party with accompaniment of Duo Czuczu i Pustka, 20:00

dancing party with accompaniment of Duo Czuczu i Pustka, 20:00 Thursday – workshop “Słuchaj i tańcz” (Listen and dance) by Marta Tomczak and Krzysztof Rogulski – multicultural folk dance, 12:00-15:30

– workshop “Słuchaj i tańcz” (Listen and dance) by Marta Tomczak and Krzysztof Rogulski – multicultural folk dance, 12:00-15:30 Thursday – folk Duo De Schepper – Sanczuk concert for violin and guitar, 20:00

– folk Duo De Schepper – Sanczuk concert for violin and guitar, 20:00 Friday – forró (Brazilian folk dance) workshop for begginers by Renata Liszka, 20:30

forró (Brazilian folk dance) workshop for begginers by Renata Liszka, 20:30 Saturday – introduction to oberek (a traditional Polish folk dance) by Czesław Pióro, 18:00-20:00

introduction to oberek (a traditional Polish folk dance) by Czesław Pióro, 18:00-20:00 Saturday – concert and dance party with Pokrzyk, slavic folk music.

Enrollment via e-mail: strefakrakow@rozstaje.pl

Cinema

The 11th Netia OFF Camera has just started and is going to fill different locations of the city with independent cinema. Not only movie theaters such as Kino Pod Baranami and Ars Cinema, but also two open air spots (Kino nad Wisłą, Kino na Placu Szczepańskim), boat movie theater Kino Nimfa, rooftop cinemas (Rubinstein Hotel, Kino Herbewo, MCK Kino Panorama) and others will screen movies divided into several categories: main competition, competition of Polish feature films, American Independent, festival hits, Teen Dramas, Panorama, Is Sport Healthy?, Working Class Hero, Occupation: Artist, Revenge Is Sweet, #sexedpl, night series marathons, and special showings.

Miscellaneous

Botanical Garden of the Jagiellonian University, which opened this season on April 15, invites visitors everyday from 9:00 to 19:00. The greenhouses are excluded from admission on Fridays, otherwise open from 10:00 to 18:00, and Garden’s Museum on Thursday/Friday from 10:00 to 14:00 and Sunday from 11:00 to 15:00.

Beltaine is another neopagan event that will take place near Krak Mound. The celebration is organized by Reformed Druids of Gaia Poland for the third time. The gathering starts the evening of Monday, April 30th at 19:00. At sunset the group will inaugurate an official ritual that will last for about 30 minutes, following which ceremonial dances will introduce informal program: traditional Polish music gigs, a fire show, a folk jam session, and a feast by the bonfire till dawn.

The organizers ask revelers to bring food offerings, mead, and instruments to complement the celebration.

REMINDER: May 1st is Labor Day and May 3rd is Constitution Day, national holidays in Poland – so expect closed shops and less frequent public transport.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)