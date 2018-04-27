The Krakow Post
Netia OFF Camera independent film festival starts today

Twarz (EN: Mug, 2018) directed by Polish filmmaker Małgorzata Szumowska will be one of the films screened at the Netia OFF Camera festival

The 11th annual Netia OFF Camera festival returns to Krakow starting today, bringing independent films from Poland and around the world to cinemas throughout the city. This year’s edition is titled “Making Way” to highlight a younger generation of filmmakers.

The program includes thematic sections which should provide something for everyone, from sports to revenge to teen dramas. Independent television will also be featured in the “Canal+ Serial Con” section. Plus, there will be music at ZetPeTe as part of the peripheral “Off Stage” program.

10 films are in competition for the  Krakow Film Award, accompanied by $100,000. The winner will be announced May 5th.

The whole festival runs tonight through the Polish holiday to May 6th, next Sunday. You can find the full calendar of films on their website.

