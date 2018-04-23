What to do in Krakow this week: 23-29 April 2018

Exhibitions

MOCAK’s April awakening results in an opening of five new exhibitions on Thursday, 26th:

The Ethnographic Museum has organized a series of events called Interwencja (Intervention). The first meeting, under the slogan adolescence, will intervene in the context of the permanent exhibition in order to help discover universal emotions that accompany us in difficult and important moments of our life, such as adolescence. It will open to public on April 29th, from 12:00-15:00.

The History of Nowa Huta Quarter is an exhibition of emblematic items and unpublished photographs that tell the history of Nowa Huta. Opens on April 25th in Dzieje Nowej Huty, a department of the Historical Museum of the City of Krakow located in os. Słoneczne.

On the stage

Bonobo library and café will host Michał Rudaś and Healing Incantation band with a concert Mistyczne Indie (Mystic India) on Friday April 27th. The musicians will evoke Indian melodies playing traditional instruments from the Indian subcontinent such as sitar, dilruba, and tabla.

A free jazz gig on Wednesday, April 25th starring Arashi trio will fill Alchemia club with a powerful sounds of Akira Sakata’s sax and clarinet, Johan Berthling’s contrabass, and Paal Nilssen-Love’s drum kit.

Duettissimo is a international festival of piano duos. This year’s second edition starts on April 24th and lasts till May 13th. Concerts will take place in Krakow’s Filharmony, Aula Florianka, and concert halls in Krakow’s Academy of Music. Most of them have free admission.

The last of the events of the Arabic Days festival will take place in Klub Pod Jaszczurami with Mustapha El Boudani concert and drum workshop. On Monday the Marrocan artist will present Saharan folk music sung in Hassaniya dialect.

Ogniwo Cooperative has organized a fundraising concert on Saturday, April 28th of Krakofonia, a choir that wants to participate in Various Voices 2018 European LGBTQA choir festival. The musicians will prepare home-made snacks and bring Krakofonia gadgets for all benefactors.

Cinema

El Instituto Cervantes’ recurring movie event Cine y martes en Cervantes will screen Hermosa juventud (2014, dir. Jaime Rosales) on Tuesday at 18:00.

Recurring American movie screenings take place in Krakowskie Forum Kultury. This Thursday, April 26th, they will screen Chicago (2002, dir. Rob Marshall) at 18:00.

Miscellaneous

Opening of Muzeum Podgórza. This new department of the Historical Museum of the City of Krakow invites visitors to participate in its grand opening, which will last four days.

A drum workshop with Moroccan artist Mustapha El Boudani will take place in Klub Pod Jaszczurami on April 23rd.

April’s swap at Ogniwo Cooperative. The exchange of clothes, books, and other items is cashless. The event will take place on April 29th.

Ambasada Krakowian’s Community Breakfast’s new edition under the name Green Entrepreneurship will have a special guest, Thomas Culhane. The topics include innovative ecosystems and activities of Thomas’ NGO. It’s also an opportunity to share your ideas and get to know other interesting projects while sharing your meal. April 27th at 8:00.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)