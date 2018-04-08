What to do in Krakow this week: 9 April 2018

Exhibitions

The National Museum shows to the public The other side of things. Polish design after 1989. The exhibition opened on April 6th and will last till August 19th.

The Manggha Museum is temporarily closed due to exhibition change, which leads to a grand opening of four new displays on April 15th:

The vernissage starts on Sunday at 12:00.

As a part of the commemoration of 200 years of The Academy of Fine Arts (ASP) in Krakow, Nowohuckie Centrum Kultury will host, starting on April 11th, an exhibition project Kafka – przełamywanie granic, a collection of around 150 black and white works that interpret Kafka’s short stories and around 50 portraits of the exhibition’s main subject.

A collection of remarkable bookplates will be inaugurated on April 10th in Branch No. 45 of Krakow’s Library (ul. Teligi 24). Works of Polish and foreign artist presented on the exhibition are part of Gallery of Ex-Libris.

Cinema

Starting on Monday, April 9th Cinema Italia Oggi 2018, an Italian film review, will take place at Kino pod Baranami. If the eight movies planned for the festival is not enough, there’s still Instituto Italiano Di Cultura with recurring Italian movie showings on Wednesdays at 19:00. This week’s movie is La variable umana.

Goethe-Institut Krakau invites all moviegoers for another showing planned for April 12th, at 19:00. The Cut directed by Faith Akin will be presented in the original version with German subtitles.

Centro Latino continues its recurring movie screening Kino Latino. Another meeting will take place on April 11th at 19:00.

On the stage

The Cracow Philharmonic will host the 30th International Festival of Krakow Composers, a unique inauguration concert of New Music Orchestra with the conductor Szymon Bywalec and Franciszek Araszkiewicz that will play electronics controlled by brainwaves and electromagnetic field. The festival finishes on April 22nd.

Cirque du Soleil will be Krakow’s guest on April 12th – 15th with their close-to-nature project OVO.

Miscellaneous

An annual menagerie of zoological exhibitions known as Animal Show will take place in Krakow on April 14th-15th. To the delight of all animal lovers, the programme is fully packed: lectures, a dogotherapy presentation, rescue dog and purebred dog showings, a falconry show, pigeon trainings, and more. The organizers also planned side activities for kids.

On April 12th, Kate Raworth, a “renegade economist”, will share ideas on how to shift our socioeconomic focus beyond merely GDP to a more inclusive and sustainable society. The talk, Transforming Capitalism Lab – Beyond GDP, will be livestreamed from Presencing Institute in Boston at Ambasada Krakowian in cooperation with Collaborate, Krakow.

Trends 4 Kids is a fair for those who are expecting a child and families with children up to nine years old. Exhibitions of accessories for mothers and children, toys, kid fashion, and other participants will be organized into four sectors: shopping, amusement, informed parent, and chill out. Tips, consultation, even a free obstetric ultrasound – all of that in Tauron Arena on April 14th, 10:00-18:00.

This weekend, Krakow’s food truck season starts for real with two events: Żarcie na kółkach in Bezogródek Food Truck Park on April 14th and 15th and Najedzeni fest! at Dolnych Młynów 10, which tags along with a design fair and HAU HAU – a mixed-breed dog show.

