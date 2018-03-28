The end of Krakow’s blue pretzel carts?

The distinctive blue kiosks selling Krakow’s classic pretzels (obwarzanki) will soon be swept into the crumb-heap of history, Polish-language site LoveKrakow reports.

The city has announced a competition to design an alternative model to replace them, which they hope will be more aesthetically in line with the Italian Renaissance-inspired aesthetic of Krakow’s Old Town.

In addition to appearing more befitting of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, new cart designs must also be practical – lightweight and able to protect sellers from the elements.

The first-place winner will be awarded 30,000 PLN. Second and third place will get 30,000 PLN and 6,000 PLN, respectively.

The jury is accepting applications to participate until April 6th, and the design deadline is April 17th – although unfortunately it is only open to Polish citizens with training in art or architecture. You can find the full regulations (in Polish) here.

