PHOTOS: Krakow demonstration against racism and fascism

On Saturday, March 21st, several hundred people gathered on Krakow’s Main Square to protest racism and fascism.

The demonstration was concurrent with a series of similar ones worldwide which were part of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. The date was chosen by the United Nations in 1966 to commemorate the murder of 69 peaceful protesters by police in 1969 in apartheid-era South Africa.

Demonstrators in Krakow held up signs bearing slogans such as “Every person is a person, not black or white, not dark or red”, “Nationalism is not patriotism”, and “Class war, not national war.”

You can see the gallery of photos by Michał Sadowski below:

